Accidents claim 109 lives in Ogun in 8 months – Official

By James Ogunnaike

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun on Saturday disclosed that no fewer than 109 persons lost their lives while 665 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents across the state between January and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Akinbiyi said that there were 527 road traffic crashes during the period under review which comprised of motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents.

He added that out of the 109 death recorded during the period, 83 were male while 26 were female, adding that

out of the 665 injured, 487 were male while 178 were female.

Akinbiyi also disclosed that 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents while 74 persons died from motor

vehicle accidents.

He stated that most of the accidents were caused by excessive speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving, non

use of seat belts, wrongful overtaking among others.

The TRACE spokesman said that the command would continue to ensure safety on the roads through continuous sensitisation of motorists.

He advised motorists to continue to abide by safety rules and regulations and always be careful at road diversion areas.

