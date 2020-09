Abraham reveals Lampard’s half-time pep talk after Chelsea comeback

Kindly Share This Story:

Tammy Abraham revealed the words of wisdom from Frank Lampard that provided the catalyst for Chelsea’s comeback in an entertaining 3-3 draw at West Brom.

The Blues were sloppy in defence as the Baggies went 3-0 up inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns, where Thiago Silva endured a rude awakening on his Premier League debut.

But the visitors were able to breathe a sigh of relief after a second-half revival in which Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored before Abraham netted a stoppage-time leveller.

And the England forward praised the impact his manager made at half-time in picking his side up off the floor.

“We all went in and our heads were down and he had to lift us up,” Abraham told Sky Sports.

“He said we didn’t look like a team ready to go out and win and we needed to pick each other up in the second half.

“Thankfully Mason got the goal which meant we could believe. I knew we’d get chances but to come back from 3-0 is never easy. The boys deserve credit, they kept going.”

The opening 45 minutes was a strange spectacle indeed, with Slaven Bilic’s men finding themselves three goals to the good despite having very little of the game.

And Abraham conceded Chelsea had made life hard for themselves while lamenting a missed opportunity of his own.

“In the first half we made it difficult for ourselves. I had a chance I should have put away and one I should be taking at this level,” he said.

“They scored from every shot. We knew we had to come out in the second half and not drop our heads – and that’s what we did.

“We need to cut out the mistakes as a team so we don’t concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another.”

