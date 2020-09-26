Abraham rescues Chelsea with extra-time equaliser against West Brom

Kindly Share This Story:

Tammy Abraham’s last-gasp goal completed Chelsea’s rescue mission following a shambolic first half in a breathless 3-3 draw at West Brom.

The Baggies were gifted three goals inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns with Callum Robinson scoring twice after shoddy defending from Marcos Alonso and 36-year-old Premier League debutant Thiago Silva.

Kyle Bartley made it 3-0 after more poor work at a corner but Mason Mount’s well-struck 55th-minute effort was backed up by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi putting the finishing touch on a great Chelsea move.

West Brom then buckled under the sheer weight of pressure in five additional minutes as Abraham tapped in from close range after Sam Johnstone saved Mount’s shot.

Robinson caught Chelsea cold inside four minutes with a fine drilled finish across Willy Caballero after Matheus Pereira had picked off Alonso’s poor header.

Abraham missed a sitter and Timo Werner wastefully crashed against the crossbar before another error, this time Silva’s dallying and slip, allowed Robinson to slide under Caballero to double the lead.

Incredibly it was 3-0 when Bartley unerringly slotted in from Darnell Furlong’s downward header at Pereira’s corner with Chelsea’s defending again suspect.

Alonso and Mateo Kovacic were sacrificed for Cesar Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi at the break and a high-tempo Chelsea reduced the arrears with a crisp long-ranger from Mount that left Johnstone flat-footed.

A fine Chelsea move culminated in Hudson-Odoi linking brilliantly with Kai Havertz before coolly finding the bottom-right corner to really get West Brom nerves jangling with 20 minutes to go.

West Brom were penned further and further back as time wound down and Abraham earned Chelsea the point after reacting quickly when Johnstone could only parry Mount’s effort, with a VAR check ruling Havertz had not handled shortly before.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: