A-Ibom LG polls: PDP fields 399 candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says it was ready for the local government polls with the conclusion of its congresses where no fewer than 399 candidates were cleared to fly the party’s flag in various elective positions.

Barring any unforeseen contingency, the poll is billed for October 31, 2020, according to the state electoral umpire, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC.

A statement by the party’s Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, said the State Working Committee, SWC, has approved the names of the successful candidates.

He said: “At the conclusion of the statewide nomination for councillorship and chairmanship candidates of PDP in Akwa Ibom State, the SWC of the party has approved the names of the successful candidates to fly the flag of our party in the forthcoming council elections in their respective councils and wards.”

Corroborating the chairman’s positiom, Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, said the party also nominated candidates into the new wards created by the electoral body.

Bassey noted that the party had to lower the nomination and expression of interest forms’ fees for women in a bid to encourage them to participate in the process, expressing delight that a great number of women had been nominated by the party to vie for various positions.

READ ALSO:

He said the nomination processes were transparent and fair, explaining that the party was already using its internal mechanism to address grievances to pacify and reconcile aggrieved members.

On the issue of alleged below performances by some chairmen being rewarded with second terms, Bassey said: “The issue of performance depends on how you look at it, is very subjective.

“We feel that the people who have been presented, our standard bearers are in good standing with the people, because after they have been elected, they will go back to the people being the government at the grassroots.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: