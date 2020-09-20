A case for chivalry and romance

Kindly Share This Story:

In these times of online dating and internet love, his aim is to bring back romanticism and chivalry in relationships. And with the publication of his brand new book, DEUCES: An Anthology of WORDS, RHYMES & POEMS Toks has taken the first step towards actualizing that dream.

A collection of inspiring poems, the anthology is written in a simple easy to understand style so all class of readers, regardless of status or gender can relate. It starts with a love quote preceded by fourteen poems on love. And subsequently followed by a series of poems on life, friendship, romance, politics, faith and God.

With this 80-page anthology, Tochukwu Young Umezulike better known as Toks Asher Young hopes to give readers an insight into the intricate and often subtle art involved in keeping the fire of love burning bright between couple in every relationship. A Nigerian music entrepreneur, talent manager, fashion model and poet, this is his first published work.

Published by Kompendia Concepts, the book is available online at Okadabooks dot com and Amazon Kindle. Chinyere Distinguished Chimezie (nee Anoke) principal consultant/founder of KOMPENDIA, who is also a Best selling and Award-winning Author told us that working on Toks’ book project was fulfilling. She said that the Amazon paperback will be available next week.

