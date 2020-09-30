60th Independence Anniversary: Ogun opts for low-key celebration

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has declared that the Thursday’s celebration of the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary will be in a low-key mood.

This was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure public health, safety and security.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta by his Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, has therefore relocated the Diamond Independence Anniversary activities earlier scheduled to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta to the Arcade Ground of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The statement read, “In line with COVID-19 protocols, admission to the venue will be strictly by invitation”.

“The statement said security and other aides of invited guests will not be allowed into the premises”.

“All attendees at the function are to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones,” the statement said.

Additional safety measures to ensure that the 60th Independence is celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and security include, two days curfew from 10pm to 6am curfew daily for from today (Wednesday) to Friday, 2nd October, 2020.

“Restriction of operations of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, from all major roads in the state from 10 pm tonight (Wednesday) all through to 6.00am on Friday”.

“Operations of all commercial buses are also suspended from 10.00pm tonight till Friday morning, while taxi cabs are permitted to operate within the hours outside the daily curfew period. However, the number of passengers remains limited to a maximum of three only”.

“All forms of gathering in the state, except the State announced Independence Day Anniversary programme, are restricted to a maximum of 20 persons from 10.00pm tonight till 6.00am on Friday. No procession whatsoever is allowed”.

“Owners and operators of hotels, suites guest houses, motels, and such establishments providing accommodation should note that the restriction on operations has not been lifted”.

The statement added that “all residents are to monitor and report any suspicious movements and activities in their neighbourhood to the security agencies, adding that police, military and all security agencies have been directed to enforce all the measures.

Governor Abiodun reassured residents of the state that his government is committed to security of lives and property before, during and after the 60th Independence Anniversary in the State.

“He congratulates all Nigerians and citizens of gun State in particular on this auspiciouscasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country,” the statement concluded.

