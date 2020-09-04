4Runner logistic advocates innovative, improved roads to Lagos Ports

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading logistic firm, 4Runner Global Services Ltd, has called on Nigeria government to embrace innovative and systematic approach to fix the roads in and out of the Lagos ports for improved and fast service deliveries across the country.

Making this appeal during a networking and strategy session with stakeholders in Lagos State, Chairman of 4Runner Global Services Ltd, Mr. Femi Dada said that the Lagos port roads should be the government’s priority while also addressed the issue of thugs at the port.

He said the proclamation by government that within 24 hours one can clear container was not applicable as some of the agencies from port to road frustrate logistics efforts.

“A job meant to be cleared in a day or two may take four to five days or even weeks. And the storage in the shipping terminal keeps counting every day. If they want to bribe their way they will be paying N20,000 to N30,000 to different agencies on the road to get a fast track road.”

However, Dada noted that if “you want to go through the normal route, you have to stay like 25 to 30 days before you can get back to the port. And the port services charge you for returning their container late”.

He, therefore, called for innovative approach on the part of government. In the western world, if you go into their ports, they use trains to move things out of the port to avoid congestion but here in Nigeria, how many years now.

“We need to move away from the usual and think outside the box and do something to ease life for people because the port generates millions of dollars.

“The roads in and out of Apapa must be fixed. We need to look for alternatives how they can access Apapa. If you’re not doing the rails, how about the sea how can we move things from Lagos to a nearby location on water whereby you can now move them out. Other countries are doing it.

On his part, the Managing Director of 4Runner Global Services Ltd, Mr. Babatunde Atoyebi said that the company has joined the bandwagon in deploy technology for its daily businesses, COVID-19 has really shaped a lot of businesses and it has really opened eyes to see that you don’t need to be in your business place or office to get your business done.

“Our ecommerce business is coming up in the next two weeks and also we have our websites 4Runnerglobalservices.org where you can seek quotes for any shipment around the world. We have integrity to protect so you are safe.

“As a procurement company spreading its strength in custom clearing, procurement, exports and import from across the world, 4Runner Global Logistics Services preaches quality service, speed, on-time delivery and trust.

Corroborating his views, Supply Chain Consultant, Mr. Folly Francis reaffirmed the company commitment to exceptional services, 4Runner provides quality local clearing based on air, land and sea. With the network we have built over time with appropriate government agencies and personnel, we guarantee you service delivery in record time while also bearing in mind industry friendly pricing.

“Our Customs Brokers desk helps ease import and export regulations and paperwork for all of your shipments by handling all the trade compliance and procedures. Our team consist of highly trained and sought after individuals whose expertise cuts across procurement, quality management, HSE, HR administration, supply chain management, project management and IT among other.”

Vanguard

