30,000 policemen to be deployed for Ondo governorship election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than 30,000 policemen would be deployed to ensure adequate security and peaceful governorship election in the state on October 10 this year.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami who said this in Akure, the state capital equally allayed the fears that foreigners would be allowed into the state before or during the election.

Salami said that ” the borders will be properly checked to ensure foreigners don’t come into the state to cause disturbance of any kind.

” Adequate preparation have been concluded to enable the state to have a free and fair election.

“The Force headquarters have posted 30,000 policemen to all the 18 local government areas in the state.

“The Inspector-General of Police has mandated every polling unit to be secured by four highly committed and professional police officers.

“This is to ensure peace and security for every candidate and voters for credible election in the state.

“Assistance from nearby commands have been put in place, adequate security is assured for voters and officials during, before and after the elections.”

The Police boss noted that buying of votes would not be allowed as other sister agency and the INEC staff would be definitely on ground.

Salami added that policemen would be on ground in their various polling units three days before the day of the election.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 12 suspected kidnappers operating on Idoan/Benin Owo and Akoko roads in the state have been arrested by police detectives.

The command spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro said that ” the suspects were arrested in the forest of Idoani on Thursday at about 11pm.

“The arrest was made by some police officers and volunteer civilians in the locality.

Ikoro said that the suspects were apprehended following the abduction of a businessman, Mr Kunle Agbayewa at a popular sawmill in Idoani.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: