22 years after, ‘The Village Headmaster’ returns to TV screens

By Benjamin Njoku

Twenty-two years after it went off-air, the iconic TV drama series, ‘The Village Headmaster’ which kept viewers glued to their television set in the 80s, is due to hit the silver screens again.

The popular TV drama series is returning to the screens at the instance of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), which has sealed a partnership deal with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

“History was made on Friday 4th September 2020, when Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Management and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) Management met to sign an MoU officially marking the beginning of a partnership aimed at bringing the iconic The Village Headmaster back on the TV screen,” WAP said in a statement.

The glamorous event took place at the NTA Headquarters in Abuja, and was attended by several top management of NTA, including the Director General, MallamYakubu Ibn Mohammed, Executive Director, Marketing, Mallam SalihuA. Dembos, Executive Director, Production, Mr. Wole Coker, Director Marketing, Mallam Umar Abubakar Dembo, Secretary Legal Adviser, Barrister Theresa Nwanneri,and Head, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Mabel Moses. Also, the management of WAP was represented by the Chairman, Wale Adenuga MFR, and Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Jnr.

‘The Village Headmaster’ TV drama series , which was created by the late Ambassador Olusegun Olusola had originally aired from 1968 to 1988, before it was suddenly yanked off-air.

The TV drama was a masterpiece with humorous characters, from Eleyinmi to Counsellor Balogun, and Amebo to Okoro. It was the first major television drama produced after Nigeria gained independence, and the longest soap series until 1988, when NTA rested it. There was a successful effort at reviving it the following year, but that didn’t last long. The new ‘The Village Headmaster’ aired for only six years and was finally rested in 1991.

The TV drama has always been a source of pride and unity to the Nigerians, and this is the legacy which NTA and WAP would be continuing with this new production, which will start airing from January 2021.

