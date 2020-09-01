2023 election’ll be a farce without restructuring — PANDEF

Kindly Share This Story:

Insists on implementation of 2014 National Conference recommendations

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has reiterated its stance on restructuring of the country, stressing that the 2023 elections would be a farce without Restructuring.

National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga spoke yesterday in Uyo while reacting to the position of AFENIFERE that it would not participate in the 2023 election if the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) refused to support the call for a review of the Constitution.

Nkanga added that PANDEF had always expressed the opinion that the implementation of the over 600 recommendations of the 2014 National conference would solve the myriads of challenges plaguing the country today.

He explained that reviewing the Constitution would be repeating what was said in the 2014 National conference.

He stressed, “I think I listened to what the Northern Elders Forum said on this issue and perhaps they were saying it will not be of much use to us. And I don’t know the angle the Afenifere took its position for non-participation in the elections, but for us (PANDEF) it is Restructuring we want.

“We believe we should Restructure this country, that is one. Also, we believe that the 2014 National conference brought more than enough for us to use, so to that extent the Constitution Review if they view it properly it is just going to be a repeat of what was said in the 2014 national conference.

“We are saying, why not implement the recommendations of the 2014 conference instead of calling for another one. Over 600 recommendations were made during that conference, so what are we going to bring out again that is new?

“They went and put the report away somewhere, and nobody is talking about it.

We believe that if they were serious and honest by now they would have cleaned it up and signed it, then we know that there is hope for this country.

“So, for PANDEF we are saying Restructure if there is no evidence of Restructuring the 2023 election will be a farce. Those that are reviewing the Constitution again, PANDEF is not submitting anything, we have always said we want the Restructuring of this country. That is our stand”

Vanguard

