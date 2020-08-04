ZLP’s emergence unsettles APC, PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Southern Senatorial leaders back Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson

THE emergence of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State has unsettled the camps of the All Progressives Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Before now, the APC and PDP were the dominant parties in contention but with the planned defection of the deputy governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP has come into reckoning.

Barring last minute changes, Ajayi will formally resign from the PDP and publicly declare for the ZLP, this week.

Vanguard learned that the camp of the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, may be worse hit.

PDP leaders, both at the state and national levels have held series of meetings to halt Ajayi’s defection to ZLP because of its implications on the fortunes of the party.

Vanguard gathered that the camp of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is equally jittery over the movement of Ajayi to ZLP.

Akeredolu before now was making an inroad to southern district areas of the state by the choice of his running mate, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa. With the emergence of Ajayi, southern leaders may abandon him and pitch their tents with their son, Ajayi.

It was gathered that close aides to the governor have held series of meetings to discuss the development and looking for a way out.

Southern Senatorial leaders back Ajayi

Leaders in the Southern Senatorial district in the state perceived to be the stronghold of the PDP in the state have further compounded the problem in both camps by queuing behind Ajayi in the ZLP.

In a communiqué after over a four-hour meeting in Okitipupa, last weekend, the leaders rejected the deputy governorship positions allotted to the area by the PDP and APC.

Chairman and Secretary of the Southern Senatorial district, Messrs. Adekanmi Adegboola Omotayo and Felix Olatunde said: “It was called to gather support for a third force led by Agboola Ajayi, who is perceived to be leaving the PDP for the ZLP anytime soon.

Omotayo, who read the communiqué, said: “The Southern senatorial district has been totally neglected in the scheme of things particularly the governorship seat of the state.

“In view of the rotational policy in force in the state, it is now the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to field a candidate for the Ondo state governorship seat.

“The leaders are in support of the candidature of our son, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, on the platform of the ZLP in the October 10 governor election.

“All indigenes and residents of the six local government areas in the Southern Senatorial District should embark on massive mobilization in support of Mr. Ajayi to ensure his victory and by extension, our victory in the governorship election.”

Meanwhile, Media Adviser to Ajayi, Allen Sowore, dismissed reports in the social media that three persons, including a former speaker, and two former commissioners, are being considered as running mate to the deputy governor.

Sowore confirmed that his principal was still consulting.

