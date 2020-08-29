Zamfara: Yari’s group wants urgent intervention to avoid future electoral losses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A support group of the All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state loyal to former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, the APC Peace and Unity Forum, has written a letter to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni leadership of the party, seeking urgent intervention in the crisis ravaging the state chapter.

Having lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, the APC in Zamfara has been engulfed in crisis about who controls its structures, a development which led to the emergence of two factions led by Senator Kabiru Marafa and Abdullaziz Yari.

At a news conference, yesterday in Abuja shortly after submitted Ng the leader to the party leadership, the forum said it was necessary for the national leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis before the October 31, 2020, concurrent legislative by-election in the state.

In the letter dated August 20, 2020, signed by Chairman and Secretary of the group Hon. Salisu Isah Gusau and Barr. Auwal Ahmad Nahuche respectively, the group expressed fears that the lingering crisis could result into a string of future electoral losses for the party.

Part of the letter reads; “With all sense of humility and due respect to all our party leaders and members at national, regional and state levels; we deem it fit to re-awaken all of us to the clarion call to rescue our hard-earned and united, peaceful and great party, the APC from banishment in the state.

“Dear APC leaders, we the above-named forum have examined and reviewed what happened to APC in Zamfara state that culminated into what we described as cold coup and snatching of power from our great party and allocating same to generally rejected unpopular candidates from our opposition using the legal apparatus.

“It may interest you to know that since 1999 till date, our great party, APP to ANPP to APC has never lost elections in the state and it is not unconnected with the successful leadership succession of the party and ability to resolve any intraparty conflict arising mostly from congresses and conventions.”

