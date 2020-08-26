Your new promises, deceptive, empty, PDP taunts Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as empty President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to use the remaining three years of his second tenure in office to better the lives of Nigerians, saying the pledge is an attempt by his handlers to impress the international community.

The President had while receiving letter of credence from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of eight countries at the Presidential Villa earlier in the week said, “In our efforts to achieve a realistic domestic and foreign policy, as well as national development, we have identified the following nine priority areas to guide our policy directions over the next few years.

“Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.’’

However, in a reaction contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, the PDP said it is tragic that President Buhari, “who can no longer face Nigerians due to his unfulfilled promises, now seeks a face-saving measure of presenting yet a fresh list of vacuous agenda to foreign envoys who are already aware of the failures of his government.”

The statement continued: “It is embarrassing that after five years in office, President Buhari is still in campaign mood, reeling out empty promises, at a time other world leaders are showcasing their achievements; a development that further confirms that his administration has nothing to show in the last five years.

“The world need not be reminded that Mr. President and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, packaged a litany of false promises with which they swayed Nigerians in 2015, only to renege on assumption of office.

“President Buhari and the APC had promised to pay N5,000 monthly allowance to indigent Nigerians, provide massive employment, free houses, monthly allowances to discharged Corps Members, reduction in price of fuel, revamping of our refineries, bringing the US dollar to the same value as the naira and other bogus promises which have today, become streams of mirage.

“On assumption of office, President Buhari reduced the litany of promises to three cardinal undertaking of ending insurgency and insecurity, fighting corruption by having and improving on the economy.

“It is no longer news that President Buhari has failed in all these three undertakings to Nigerians. Five years under Buhari, insecurity has worsened in our country with bandits, insurgents and kidnappers running over towns and communities in various states including President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, while Mr. President, who promised to lead from the front, is receding in the safety and comfort of the Aso Presidential Villa.

“Instead of any improvement, the Buhari administration has only wrecked our economy and turned our once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world with so much hardship, hunger and starvation, escalated unemployment, high cost of food, reduced life expectancy, high morbidity rate and collapsed infrastructure to the extent that Nigerians now resort to suicide and slavery abroad as options.

“Contrary to its promise, the Buhari administration has increased the price of fuel from N87 in 2015 to the current N148 per litre, the naira now exchange as high as N500 to a dollar against N160 margin in 2015; our refineries have still not received attention.

“Under President Buhari, no sector of our national life has witnessed any improvement. Imposition of suppressive tariffs and taxes, including an increased Value Added Tax, VAT, from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent huge foreign borrowings that are siphoned by APC leaders and other anti-people policies have become the order of the day.”

The party also took a shot at the President’s anti-corruption crusade, saying, “Under President Buhari, corruption has worsened as even detailed in the reports by various reputable international organizations such as the Transparency International, TI, with government providing cover for corrupt officials and their agents.

“The stench of corruption oozing out from the various investigations in the National Assembly and the indicting of the head of the nation’s anti-corruption agency under Buhari expose the decadence in the Buhari administration.

“It is therefore scandalous that the Buhari Presidency could attempt to grandstand before foreign envoys and pull out another merry-go-round box of fake promises when Nigerians already know that it has no intentions of fulfilling such, nearly two years into Mr. President’s second and final term of four years.”

