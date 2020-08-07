Wike condemns crisis in Edo, vows to resist rigging of poll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has condemned the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly stating that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to rig the election.

Wike also vowed that the PDP would resist attempted plot to impeach the party’s candidate and Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the election, who spoke in Government House Port Harcourt yesterday, said the crisis was caused by the APC to remove Obaseki from office and rigging the September 19, 2020 election.

He claimed that APC is jittery ahead of the election, noting that the approach of APC for the election will endanger democracy in the country.

Wike said: “Let me say clearly that our party at the campaign council totally condemns the illegal and provocative invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly by the thugs of the APC and the purported impeachment of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House.

“An invalid assemblage of 17 lawmakers-elect with no legitimate claims of the membership of the Edo State House of Assembly cannot lawfully convene in the private residence of Pastor Ize Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate to unseat and effect a change of leadership in the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Fortunately the purported impeachment of the speaker is a mere charade, completely futile and exist only in the imagination of the evil perpetrators and their crude and unintelligent co-travellers and sponsors.

“It is now clear to all discerning minds that what is happening in Edo is a prepared script by the sinking opposition APC to intimidate PDP and illegally impeach its candidate, Godwin Obaseki having seen clearly that they cannot win the September 20, 2020 election without any miracle.

“We have raised the alarm before that the APC is not ready for a free and fair contest and will do all sorts of things including violence with the backing of federal might to rig and claim unmerited victory at all cost.

“Nigerians can now bear witness that our claims and fears of the desperation of the APC are not without basis”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

