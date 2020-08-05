Why Ondo Assembly suspended ZLP lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Ondo State House of Assembly, Tuesday, suspended the only member of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Mr. Leonard Akinribido, over alleged misconduct and use of vulgar words in the chamber.

Akinrinbido is the deputy minority leader of the House.

The lawmaker was suspended for “his lack of comportment on the floor of the House and his use of careless words on social media to bring to disrepute the leader of the Assembly and its members.”

Akinribido has been ordered to drop official documents in his care and to stay away from the premises of the Assembly complex while on suspension.

Why he was suspended

Vanguard gathered that the lawmaker was said to have sent some stinkers to Assembly members from the southern senatorial district on the lawmakers’ WhatsApp platform for being part of those who signed the impeachment of the deputy governor.

He said that he was disappointed in them for “stabbing” their brother in the back because of politics.

He also accused the speaker, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun, in his vituperation over the impeachment.

Following the complaints by those affected, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Mr. Gbenga Omole, removed him from the platform and reported him at the plenary hence his suspension by the Assembly.

Vanguard also learned that the suspension of the Deputy Minority Leader was part of the plan to deplete the numbers of lawmakers in support of the deputy governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, and re-start the impeachment process.

