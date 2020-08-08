Why, how I combine music with entrepreneurship— LAAJ

Kindly Share This Story:

“I started music early. It’s what I love doing. But to be independent, I needed other sources of income. That was how I became an entrepreneur and farmer,” says LAAJ.

Those where the words of OritseLaju Austin Ejuetami, known professionally as LAAJ — a singer, songwriter and recording artiste.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, LAAJ said after he was strong enough resource-wise and in terms of creative contents, he launched LAJU Records in 2018.

He said his first single was “She Love Me”, followed by an EP “Money is Power” in December 2019. But he gained recognition in 2020 after releasing the visuals to “Trouble” and “She Love Me” off his “Baller” EP.

Apart from being a music act, OritseLaju’s love for colour combinations made him fall in love with modelling and has worked with several agencies.

He noted that what many did not know about him was that he dreamt of being a lawyer or footballer, while he was much younger, but his love for creativity and unique impact in the society overpowered every other career.

Asked why he didn’t believe his creative career alone could grant him fame and recognition, he mentioned fake promises and fake love as reasons up and coming artistes can’t grow.

He said the much-rated artiste and industry main managers and directors must see up and coming artistes with love and not as sources of money.

“At some point,” he said, “I couldn’t go further. Even if I was the best artiste ever, I still needed money to be where I want to be.

“Whoever wants to be where he desires with no limitation, should take the step of checking all ends in terms of resources, worthy contents and a determined team.”

OritseLaju, born August 11, 1990 in Lagos, is the fourth child Mr. & Mrs Ejuetami, indigenes of Delta State. His early life was in Oshodi, Lagos, where he grew up listening to Fela, Bob Marley and more, whose influence can be heard in his music and seen in his dance steps.

For relaxation, LAAJ said he plays video games and street football, then do research.

