By Dayo Johnson

Sacked workers of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, weekend petitioned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, intimating him that they had not been reabsorbed.

Recall that in 2019, the 35 staff of the institution attached to the staff primary and secondary schools of the Polytechnic were disengaged.

They were owed several months salaries and were not paid any entitlement.

In a petition to Governor Akeredolu through their counsel, Banjo Ayenakin & Co, the workers contended that contrary to news report circulating in the state, they had not been reabsorbed.

The petition reads, “The attention of our clients have been drawn to series of press releases from the Palace of Olowo of Owo; Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye; the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic and the management of the Polytechnic to the effect that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has re-engaged all the disengaged staff of the Polytechnic. As a matter of fact, the news has been published in several bulletins and online news platforms as breaking and sensational news.

“We have the instruction of our clients to write this open letter to Mr Governor; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that our clients have not been informed by anyone howsoever that they have been reengaged; let alone being re-engaged. Our law firm; Banjo Ayenakin & Co has made frantic efforts to verify the authenticity of this news and found out that same is false and untrue.

“The legal tussle over the legality or otherwise of the disengagement of our clients is still at the National Industrial Court, Akure. Prior to the disengagement; our clients committed no offence; they were never queried and they were never made to face any disciplinary panel.

“Consequent upon their disengagement; our clients wrote a letter to your excellency seeking justice and reinstatement to their employments. The letter was not replied; let alone our clients being reinstated. As a result of the injustice meted to our clients; we were instructed to file a civil suit against the management of the Polytechnic seeking reinstatement of our clients, among other reliefs.

“We are writing this open letter to Mr Governor to clarify issues and to set the record straight.”

