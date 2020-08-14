We’ll make Delta a smart state — Okowa 

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Friday, said his administration was ready to make Delta a smart state in terms of ICT and called on private entrepreneurs to support this drive in the development of ICT.

Governor Okowa said this in Asaba, where he inaugurated a private-owned ICT centre, Westgate Technologies Limited, with a 600 capacity Computer Based Test, CBT, centre, retail shop and training centre.

In his remark at the event, the governor restated the commitment of his administration to provide an enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Matthew Itsekiri, Okowa urged potential investors to take advantage of the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the state to invest in Delta.

He described the ICT centre as a “magnificent investment,” saying his administration was proud to be associated with the company.

“The presence of this ICT hub in Asaba will save the government the cost of going to Lagos and other parts of the world for standard ICT products.

“Before now, we go to Lagos to make purchases of ICT products and start negotiating for discounts, but now that we have such here, it saves us time, risk and resources.

“As a government, we are ready to make Delta a smart state in terms of ICT. I call on private entrepreneurs to support this drive in the development of ICT,” Okowa said.

In a remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Technologies Limited, Mr Casmir Ezeudu, disclosed that the company had offered to train 2,000 students drawn from public schools in the state, on ICT at no cost.

He also stated that Westgate Technologies would organise a technology summit for the youths within the host communities to develop their talents.

“We will not just sell products, but meaningfully contribute to the growth of the host community. The centre is to undertake all forms of examinations, JAMB, NECO and be a training centre in the state.

“Most of our employees are from Delta and so, for a start, there will be free computer training for 2,000 students from public schools in the state.

“We are going to do this because we want to assist those who ordinarily cannot afford these ICT trainings and facilities,” Ezeudu said.

