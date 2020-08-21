We won’t sleep, our votes must count, PDP declares stand on Edo poll

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged eligible voters and party members in Edo State to be vigilant and ensure that their votes count in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, gave the charge in Ward 11, Evbhohi, Esan North East Local Government Area, during the reelection campaign of the Edo State Governor and PDP candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the LGA.

Orbih vowed that they will not only mobilise party members and supporters to vote but will ensure that their votes count.

“We will not sleep. We are doing everything possible to ensure that you vote and the votes count,” he said.

ALSO READ:

The Edo PDP campaign chair added: “We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. In this election, we will not only vote but must defend our votes.”

On his part, Obaseki urged members of the party and supporters not to succumb to threats and intimidation, adding that Edo State and Nigeria do not belong to a few people.

The governor who described Edo Central Senatorial District of the state as a PDP enclave declared that “Nobody or group of people can take us backwards again. This election will remove the godfather in Edo State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: