Warri Engineers hold AGM August 8

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Warri branch will hold her Annual General Meeting on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the body’s Secretariat at 280 Effurun Sapele Road, Effurun.

Chairman of the Warri branch of NSE, Engr Benjamin Ozobeme, who disclosed this to newsmen, said he is upbeat about the emergence of a new Executive Council for year 20/21which he hopes will take the reputedly strong branch to greater heights.

He enjoined “members to qualify selves and come out en masse to vote as massive participation guarantees emergence of a robust leadership”.

