Virtual summit for Nigerian authors

Kindly Share This Story:

Considering the global lockdown that almost affected every sector of economies of the world which has created a policy of social distancing, forcing social activities to go virtual, a Nigerian visibility strategist and author, Kehinde Ajose who published his first book in 2015, had to learn the hard way of using uncommon methods to market his books. He believes that authors need to treat their books like products in order to make enormous sales.

In view of this, the Visibility Solutions Media boss is putting together a virtual summit tagged: ‘Author Visibility Online Summit’.

According to him, this is a virtual summit where revered authors and thought leaders will be sharing their experiences on various ways authors can profit from their expertise.

“The virtual summit which would be on YouTube, would feature media personality like Olayemi Ogunwole (Honey Pot), popular podcaster, Dayo Samuel, IT expert Agbolade Omowole and others. The summit which is billed for August 14 and 15, 2020, will enlighten Nigerian authors in the art of marketing their books excellently. Being a good writer is not a guarantee for generating massive book sales. Nigerian authors need to focus not just on writing, but on book marketing. Book marketing is a skill they must acquire. This is the essence of this summit”.

Speaking further, the content creation expert noted that his new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ is a lifeline for authors who desire new ways of promoting their books.

“My new book ‘Author Visibility Secrets’ will help authors to learn simple ways to promote their books and give it the visibility it deserves to get.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: