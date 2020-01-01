VIDEO: Staff of University of Lagos Senate protest

Members of UNILAG Senate protesting the locking up of the Main Auditorium where they were to meet. The auditorium was later opened while the protest was ongoing.
Also read: Boy,18, allegedly stabbed to death by peer group over dispute in Kano
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Members of UNILAG Senate protesting the locking up of the Main Auditorium where they were to meet. The auditorium was later opened while the protest was ongoing.