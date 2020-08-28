Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

VIDEO: Rescue workers evacuate victims, remains of crash helicopter in Lagos

On 6:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Two occupants of the ill-fated helicopter were recovered dead while another has been hospitalised following the aftereffect of the crash.

The hospitalised victim is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

It was gathered that the helicopter is a private one before it crashed into the premises of No 16A, Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday.

Also read: Delta govt vows to sustain intervention for disaster victims

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!