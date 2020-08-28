VIDEO: Rescue workers evacuate victims, remains of crash helicopter in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Two occupants of the ill-fated helicopter were recovered dead while another has been hospitalised following the aftereffect of the crash.

The hospitalised victim is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

It was gathered that the helicopter is a private one before it crashed into the premises of No 16A, Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday.

Also read:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: