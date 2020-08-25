Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Pain, agony as FCT administration visits Kpana Village

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a tale of pain and anguish yesterday when the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, visited Kpana village at Utako, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also read: Church, Enugu govt agency trade words over worship centre close to DSS office

Kpana gained prominence a few years ago owing to its closeness to the city centre. As a result, businessmen mainly Igbo, established bars and pepper soup joints for the patronage of residents across the nation’s capital.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!