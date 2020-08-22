VIDEO: Long distance relationship and single ladies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Every type of relationship have it’s up and down, and this does not exclude Long distance relationship (LDR). Oxford dictionary defines LDR as a romantic relationship between two people who live far apart and so are unable to meet on a frequent basis.

“Long Distance Relationships can be passionate, sweet, loving and makes the heart grow fonder,  but in most cases, it leads to heartbreak. Some of the reasons LDR don’t work out are Lack of physical attraction, jealousy, communication and trust issues.”

Also read: How I handle family pressure, trolls in my relationship with Mercy – Ike, ex-BBNaija housemate

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!