VIDEO: I speak as hero, warrior of Shinkafi Emirates — Fani-Kayode

By Idowu Bankole

Former Aviation Minister and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani Kayode in a recent interview with journalists in Zamfara said he can’t be threatened or bullied by anyone, saying political opponents have tried to bully him in the past but he never bowed.

Reacting to a question from a reporter, Chief Fani-Kayode said, ” You can’t silence me with the threat, you can’t bully me. Ali sheriff tried it, this government tried it when they locked me up for 3months, much bigger, much stronger people have tried it, I do not bow, and that is why I have now been conferred with the position and warrior of shinkafi Emirates and am very proud of that. Now I speak not just as FFK or any of my other titles.”

“I also speak as the hero and warrior of the Shinkafi Emirates”, He said.

