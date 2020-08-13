VIDEO: Fire guts warehouse in Lagos

Property worth millions of Naira was lost Thursday, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos
Also read: Two dead in Bangalore violence over anti-Islam Facebook post
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Property worth millions of Naira was lost Thursday, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos