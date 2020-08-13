Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Fire guts warehouse in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Property worth millions of Naira was lost Thursday, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos

 

Also read: Two dead in Bangalore violence over anti-Islam Facebook post

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!