VIDEO: Buruji Kashamu laid to rest, as sympathisers defy COVID-19 protocols

By Idowu Bankole

OBITUARY: Kashamu laid to rest, as hundreds of sympathisers defy COVID-19 protocols (VIDEO)

Late Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) has been laid to rest today in his home town Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state.

Mourners who were at the event could be seen to have defied the State and federal govt’s COVID-19 protocols amid the burial rites.

Recall that Senator Buruji Kashamu was announced dead yesterday after contracting the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

