VIDEO: Buhari queries security chiefs over North-East killings, Banditry

By Precious Chukwudi & Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari has, yesterday queried the security chiefs over the incessant killings by terrorists in the North East and how they manage to get arms, despite the closure of the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with members of NGF security committee and heads of security agencies at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Various stakeholders agreed that poverty and youth unemployment is the root cause of the nation’s security challenges.

Also, the presidency has dispelled the assumption that terrorists have more weapons and money than the Government.

