Unveiling multi-talented singer, Supernovamusician

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato popularly known by her stage name as Supernovamusician is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, activist and CEO of her record label Supernova Music Worldwide. She is well known for embracing different genres of music and styles and her activism on social media. Her genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

Supernovamusician was born on 23rd February 1999 in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria. She is currently 21 years old. The beautiful and talented supernovamusician started her music career in 2019 and has been very active since then till date.

Supernovamusician is originally from Ebonyi State in the south eastern part of Nigeria, but was born and raised in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria. She is a native of Ezza Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

Supernovamusician started music very early in life as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, that drooped kids songs like Lord you registered my name, Jesus died on the cross and so many more singles in the album. After a downturn in the group because of management she stopped music and focus on her education.

She’s a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University where she studied Business administration. While in School, she won three different crowns, Miss Business administration, Miss NFCS Unizik chapter, Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi state native.

Supernovamusician has dropped up to six singles so far, Badder than you, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit and Hustle Go Pay. She dropped five of her singles in one day and this was how she made her debut in the Nigerian music industry being the first Nigerian artist to do that.

Supernovamusician is yet to drop an album but she said in 2021 her fans should be expecting her very first album which she has started working on and it will be one of a kind and they should not expect anything less but the best of her.

VANGUARD

