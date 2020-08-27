UNN manufactures anti-COVID-19 digital machine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has launched a contactless digital hand-cleaning machine that uses sensor to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitizer, detergent and water.

Inspecting the equipment produced by the institution’s faculty of Engineering, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Charles Igwe, said that the machine was an improvement over the manual hand cleaning machine that dispenses detergent and water.

“This machine is different from what we have seen before, it performs four functions at a time without the user making any physical contact,” the Vice-Chancellor, who was visibly elated said after using the machine to clean his hand and measure his temperature.

He challenged the Faculty of Engineering and other faculties in the university to come up with more fabrications, products and designs that would have a direct impact on the society.

“We should go beyond writing research papers to the fabrication of machines, equipment and designs that will solve the numerous problems in our society,” he said while congratulating the Dean of Engineering and his staff for demonstrating leadership in engineering and fabrication

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Emeka Obe, while explaining the processes that led to the manufacturing of the machine said that it was produced within four weeks by the Auto Service Centre of the faculty.

“He said that the production cost, estimated at over N300,000.00 was contributed by the staff in the service centre led by Engr Nwakile.

The Dean appealed for sponsorship to enable the faculty to mass-produce the machine which he believed would simplify the process of monitoring prevention against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: