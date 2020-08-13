UNILAG workers to Buhari: dissolve governing council

Kindly Share This Story:

…No room for surrogate acting VC

By Adesina Wahab

Academic and non-academic staff of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Governing Council of the institution, saying the Chairman of the Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, is acting contrary to the dictates of his office and working against the progress of the citadel of learning.

The workers, under the aegis of the Joint Staff Union, JSU, made the pronouncement at a Congress they held on the campus on Thursday.

The workers also said that there was no room for any surrogate acting Vice-Chancellor in the institution.

The worker unions are the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

The workers, who spoke through Dr Dele Ashiru of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said the bad precedence that the Council tried to set should not be allowed to remain and that the country was not the Banana Republic.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

