UNILAG: Ogundipe resumes at VC’s office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Thursday went back to work in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, despite his alleged removal from office by the Governing Council of the institution.

Ogundipe, who breezed in when members of the Joint Staff Union, JSU, of the institution were holding a special Congress, told the workers that he had always discharged his duties to the best of his ability in whatever capacities he had worked.

“I have put in 30 years of meritorious service to the University of Lagos and whether as a junior or senior lecturer, Head of Department, Dean of a Faculty, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, or as the Vice-Chancellor, I have never been found wanting.

‘I see myself and all of you my comrades as builders in this university. We are building on the solid foundation laid by the founders and we must and will continue to build. I am peace-loving and want all of us to be so too. Also, we should not allow anybody or group to truncate the peace existing here on campus.

“I am a Comrade and a loyal member of our union and I am will remain loyal to my fellow comrades. I am really overwhelmed by the show of support and solidarity by you all,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: