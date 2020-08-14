Ultimatum: We are yet to hear from FG, Delta Govt.- Gbaramatu Chiefs, MDIOGPC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs and Movement for the Development of Itsekiri Oil/Gas Producing Communities, MDIOGPC, say they are yet to get any commitment from the Federal and Delta State Governments, as it affects their resolve to ground Nigeria’s crude oil and gas industry, over perceived marginalization.

The Fiyewei (Spokesman) of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama T.D.A and Chairman Board of Trustees, Movement for the Development of Itsekiri Oil/Gas Producing Communities, MDIOGPC, Chief Mike Odeli, in a joint press statement issued after an emergency meeting held yesterday in Warri, Delta State, warned that their patience was growing thinner and are very likely to ground operations of the International Oil and Gas Companies, IOCs any moment from now.

They stressed that the reported intervention of the Federal Government through Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the purported peace overtures by the Delta State Government, represented by the State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro seemed like a deliberate hoax to avoid addressing their demands.

Recall that members of MDIOGPC and other interest groups from Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, recently gathered at Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, to launch into the riverine and other areas, where multi-national oil and gas companies operate, to ground their operations, following the expiration of the ultimatum handed down to the federal government and the Gbaramatu Ijaws equally mobilized for the same purpose, before reported peace overtures by the Federal and Delta State Governments.

The demands of Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Movement for the Development of Itsekiri Oil/Gas Producing Communities, MDIOGPC, include the need for the federal government to halt the current process of bids for the 57 Marginal Fields and come up with new modalities, where competent companies owned by Gbaramatu indigenes as well as Itsekiri Sons and Daughters, would be given right of first refusal and the immediate resumption of work at the Multi-Billion Dollar Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project, GRIP, Ogidigben, and Deep Sea Port in Warri southwest Local Government Area, Delta State.

They also want the Federal Government to, “direct the relevant MDAs/IOCs to embark on large scale shore protection/sand-filling projects in Itsekiri and Gbaramatu riverine/oil-producing communities, institute process for the facilitation of the abandoned age-long Omadino – Escravos Road, oil machinery for the commencement of the Koko/Ogheye Road Project, which has remained a mere campaign tool for successive administrations, despite its strategic importance to the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta and the South-West.

“The immediate relocation of the Floating Dock/Ship Building Yard to Gbaramatu. The Floating Dock/Ship Building Yard, was meant to serve as a veritable platform for students of Nigerian Maritime University, Okenrenkoko to acquire practical knowledge and advance their technical skills.

“This is a clear path to employment and appointment opportunities for our capable sons and daughters, we demand immediate and comprehensive investigation into what led to millions of dead and rotten fishes that surfaced on the waterways and fish-traps in Gbaramatu Kingdom, with a view to carry out the necessary remediation, so that the needful can be done for those who have suffered loss or damage”.

Vanguard

