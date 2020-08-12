Ugwuanyi collates youths data for employment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commenced collation of data of youths in the state, to enable his government offer different categories of jobs to them.

The state government said that further interventions on youths engagement in the state, would be based on available data, having done much in the areas of youth development.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe made the disclosure, on Wednesday, while celebrating the 2020 International Youths Day at Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

The day was commemorated by the State ministry of Youths and Sports in partnership with Police Camping Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV, in a theme: ‘Youths Engagement for Globalisation.’

Nzekwe stated that the engagement and empowerment programme was an Enugu Youths Rescue Project being implemented as intervention plan that would span from 2020 to 2023.

“The project is designed to collect/collate and create baseline data of artisans, start-ups and unemployed youths of Enugu state.

“This is to enable government carryout intervention based on the available data and proffer direct solutions to the long-standing unemployment challenges of Enugu state youth.

“The project will also assist the start-ups to access funding and ensure skilled youth in the state are up to date within demand skills.

“The created baseline data will also be of help in training of young entrepreneurs and professionals on capacity building and basic knowledge of business development,” Nzekwe said.

National Coordinator of Police Camping Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV, DSP Ebere Amaraizu advised the gathered youths on the dangers and effects of drug abuse, rape and cultism against their future.

Different speakers tutored the youths on Credit scheme for job creation and entreprenural support; youths participation in sports as source of income and employment, among other topics.

