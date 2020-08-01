Trilly, Davido set tongues wagging on possible collaboration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ekaette Bassey

Fresh off his Sada Babe collaboration, Nigerian-American Rapper Trilly has another one on the way with Afrobeat powerhouse Davido.

Last week the Trillion Records mogul teased the new joint on his Instagram Story, with a muted video, immediately fans started speculating that a new major–release is on the way, although the Trillion dollar rapper/former NBA star is yet to confirm this, he has remained tight-lipped about the collaboration, but his PR agency, the Media 360 Company are still teasing the release on their Instagram.

Trilly continues to rise to occasion in every song released this year, from AY Bishhh his first debut in over a year to I’m Tired featuring American singer-songwriter Jaray and T-Shirt featuring Sada Babe the rappers third single in 6 months.

In June, Trilly released “AY Bishhh” his first single since 2019 which we are told will appear in is upcoming EP, the report is still unconfirmed. Trilly had talked about his plans to collaborate with several Nigerian musicians, the likes of Davido and Burna Boy in an Interview with Lambo Xtra earlier in the year before the pandemic hit.

“I was planning to work with Davido before now, but I decided to hold due to the pandemic,” he said. “Luckily he came to America for some other stuff, and we connected. He’s my brother for real, we both Nigerians” he added.

Trilly is currently in a process for progress, and he’s about to breakthrough with his new Davido—assisted triumphant record.

Vanguard

