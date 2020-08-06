Breaking News
Today in the News: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m (Video)

MAJOR HEADLINES:

FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m, as NBA, activists lampoons FG NDDC CONTRACTS

Those we named took our contracts, NDDC insists, reveals 250 contracts taken in one day in the name of NASS,

NDDC is cash Cow for politicians – WIKE

HATE SPEECH: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m, as NBA, activists lampoons FG.

‘Address senseless killings, economic hardship’, – SANs, Lawyers’ body, others tells Govt | NDDC contracts.

