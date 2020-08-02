Breaking News
Tijani Babangida opens up on why Oliseh’s Eagles failed to soar

By Jacob Ajom

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria winger and Assistant Coach, Tijani Babangida has revealed why the Nigerian senior men’s football team struggled under Coach Sunday Oliseh.

He blamed it on a clash between Sunday Oliseh and the NFF technical committee on team selection.

He said, “It was because of the system the  Nigerian Football Federation, NFF,  are using which is not good. You can see that when they want peace, they try to find peace for themselves. The peace they are enjoying now is because they have not been able to bring the technical committee together to vet the team and disrupt the coach’s team selection.”

“During Oliseh that was exactly what happened. Oliseh wasn’t happy with that because he was not in the same line with members of the technical committee. That was why things fell apart. You can see that Gernot Rohr doesn’t have such problems because I am sure he must have given them some conditions that he wouldn’t want such a thing (like picking players for him) to happen.”

“So, they allowed Rohr some freedom which they couldn’t do for Oliseh? Instead, they were busy talking about the mentality of Oliseh that Oliseh is different, Oliseh is this and that.”

Vanguard

