The MD of Oloofin Microfinance bank debunks words against 7Star Global Hangar

…says views misrepresented.

I have been inundated with calls and messages from concerned family and friends, colleagues, the governing board, especially the esteemed customers of Olofin microfinance bank over a recent spurious, malicious and nefarious publication in a blog with the name “world top news”, with the header Super Exclusive Wamos Air 7 star global olofin mfb drag Ooni Ogunwusis name in the mud over travelers fund for chartered flight-to Canada.

This piece targeted at the MD of 7Star global hangar, Chief Isaac Balami and his amazing aviation firm is baseless and unfounded.

While I appreciate everyone’s concerns, there is an urgent need for me to clear the air. I will point out that with the advent of social media where everyone is a “journalist”, just anyone can hide behind their devices to write an unjustifiable and unverifiable story. After a long conference call with my partners, I have decided to debunk the fabricated reports making the rounds.

There was never a time I discredited the 7Star Global hangar team for their great efforts regarding the evacuation flights from Nigeria to Canada and U.S.A. It may interest the public that after due diligence, I personally wrote a letter of intent to chief Balami, asking to coordinate the payment (in naira) for the chartered flight to convey the stranded travellers.

Chief Balami isn’t just a great aviator, he is a leader per excellence. His calm nature and official disposition to the success of the flight from Lagos to Toronto (Canada) and Newark (U.S.A) on the 6th of August, 2020 tells me a lot about this man. I dare say that without his painstaking efforts, when Wamos air first displayed their gimmicks, some stranded travelers wouldn’t have made it out of Nigeria. His singular display of comradeship made the first leg of the flight a success. So, why would I speak ill of a man with such pedigree?

However, Wamos Air pulled another string in the second leg of the operations right in U.S.A. There was a breach of trust and the signed agreement. They refused to lift stranded Nigerians back to Lagos and consequently, a law suit has been slammed against them. We are now pressing for damages and clearly seeking a refund, having paid in full for the chartered jet.

It is also disheartening to learn that a respected figure and father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba EnitanAdeyeyeOgunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife was brought into this matter. I will like to make it clear that Kabiyesi learnt of the unfortunate situation caused by Wamos Air and as a father to Nigerians, swiftly waded in the matter. The Arole of Oodua supported us with funds and even called the Nigerian high commission to look into the matter.

Being a joint venture, Olofin Microfinance bank and 7Star global hangar had written to the travelers through their agents. On the 13th of August, 2020, we still published a release, asking the travelers genuinely seeking a refund to come in through their agents. Some have already been paid and we have evidences to back this claim.

Everyone who have legitimately applied for a refund will get it through the right means.

While I appreciate the efforts of the amazing 7Star global hangar team, I will point here that it is no doubt that fake news is indeed a pandemic. A global menace that needs to be nipped in the bud. I am out to say that the entire report from “world top news” is untrue. It is as fake as it appears. I hereby urge the public and every concerned party to disregard anything that can smear anyone’s good image.

Vanguard

