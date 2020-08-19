Thai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 after mandatory quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

The Thai government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday said that a Thai returnee from Dubai, who spent 14 days in state quarantine before being released, tested positive for the virus.

The Thai returnee, who tested positive after the 14 day quarantine, might be considered the first locally acquired case after the nation enjoyed 86 days free from community transmission, according to the CCSA.

The Thai returnee was cleared of infection in the first test, but the second test after the 14 day quarantine, conducted on Aug. 17, was positive, though no symptoms were reported, said the CCSA. Thailand Ministry of Public Health urged the public not to panic as health authorities will verify again, whether the Thai returnee contracted COVID-19 within the country or not.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, until date, are 3,382, with 3,199 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Meanwhile 125 others are still being treated in hospital. (Xinhua/NAN)

