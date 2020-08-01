Taraba group tasks Gov Ishaku on justice for all tribes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Elders of some ethnic groups in Taraba State, under the aegis of Taraba Concerned Group has urged governor Darius Ishaku to ensure each tribe in the state have a sense of belonging.

The group at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Friday frowned at the creation of some chiefdoms across the state, which they claimed excluded some major ethnic groups.

Spokesman of the group, Obed Ameh who read from a prepared text said it was injustice and should be addressed.

According to him, “one of the injustices perpetrated on the people was the creation of some chiefdoms which were not qualified in the state and this should be urgently corrected.

“We call on the state government to further consult widely to correct the ills done and also to create new and more qualified chiefdoms to carry everybody or tribes along in order not to kill the culture and tradition of other ethnic groups.”

While pledging their unalloyed support to the administration of governor Ishaku, the group further urged their members to remain calm.

Vanguard

