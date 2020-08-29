Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Taraba gets Laboratory for COVID-19 testing

On 2:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Taraba gets Laboratory for COVID-19 testing

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has commissioned a Remodeled GeneXpert Laboratory Centre for COVID-19 testing in the state.

The testing centre is located within the state specialist hospital.

Ishaku who spoke during the commissioning of the testing center, said the provision of the laboratory was in fulfillment of his promise during his visit to one of the Isolation centres in the state a few months back.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: CACOVID donates food items to 26,000 households in Taraba

He was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu.

He also said sample collection centres would be opened in some local government areas of the state for suspected cases.

The sample collection centres according to him will be sited in the three Senatorial zones.

“The testing center facility adds to the number of treatment facilities the state has, increasing the capacity for managing COVID-19 in the state,” Ishaku added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!