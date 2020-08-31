Supreme Court judgment, a morale booster to perform more, Oyetola tells Kogi governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the Supreme Court judgment validating Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello’s re-election as a morale booster to deliver good governance for the people of the state.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, shortly after the Apex Court judgment, congratulated the Governor, members, leaders, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the victory.

He said the court ruling is a victory for democracy and the people of Kogi, adding that it is a booster for the Governor to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

The governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Osun, I congratulate Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi State, on his landmark victory at the Supreme Court. I also congratulate members, leaders, and teeming supporters of our great party, the All Progressives Congress on this victory.

“Today’s judgment of the Supreme Court has finally laid to rest all disputes and controversies surrounding the Kogi Governorship election and validated Governor Yahya Bello’s victory in the exercise.

“This is indeed a victory for democracy and the good people of Kogi State who freely gave Governor Yahya Bello the mandate to govern them for another term. This will also serve as a boost for the Governor to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to his people,” Oyetola added.

