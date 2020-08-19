StarTimes banks on Longrich partnership, content addition to keep subscribers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Digital payTv operator, StarTimes says part of its customer relations strategy is to ensure that everything a subscriber cannot get from competition is on its platform. That probably explains its continued introduction of fresh contents to the bouquet of contents it already has on offer.

In fact, it has just announced the addition of top animation channel, DreamWorks, and premium football rights, La Liga, to existing contents.

In addition, it has also recently joined ranks with multi-level marketing company, Longrich, to use its products to reward loyal customers.

According to StarTimes, all the efforts are part of the strategy to bring the best of television viewing experience to its subscribers.

It said subscribers who visited StarTimes business halls to subscribe Basic, Smart, Classic or Super Bouquets would be gifted Longrich Shampoo.

Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta said that the reward is to thank subscribers who have passionately stayed with the brand, even as the new content is in line with the brand promise to continually make it a priority to broaden its content offering to meet a variety of interests without compromising affordability.

He said: “Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes.

As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate them. We are proud to have partnered Longrich, widely known for its superior products, to delight our subscribers.”

One of the subscribers who had received the Longrich shampoo, Mrs Lucia Okeke, said: “This gesture from StarTimes and Longrich is highly treasured because I am appreciated for what brings my family affordable quality entertainment.

With schools shut down and my kids forced to stay at home to stay safe from the pandemic, my children have found solace in StarTimes educational channels like ST school Junior and ST school senior while having amazing fun on DreamWorks, Toonami, ST Kids and Nat Geo Wide.”

