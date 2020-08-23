Soyombo steps down as UNILAG’s acting VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Professor Omololu Soyombo, appointed Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, 10 days ago by the Governing Council of the institution, on Saturday stepped down from office.

In a statement signed by him, the Professor of Sociology, said he took the step following the setting up of a Visitation Panel to the university by the Federal Government.

While commending the staff and students of the university for their support, he reiterated that he accepted the offer because of his belief that it was a call to serve the university.

He called on all stakeholders to allow peace to reign and move the university forward.

Soyombo noted that with the cooperation of all, the university would retain its position as the university of first choice in the country.

Recall that the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council appointed Soyombo as acting VC at its meeting in Abuja penultimate Wednesday where it stated that Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe had been removed as the VC of the institution.

The development led to a series of protests for and against and the government late on Friday night asked Babalakin and Ogundipe to step aside, while a Visitation Panel would be set up to probe the affairs of the institution from 2017 till date.

The government also directed the Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC in accordance with the university law.

