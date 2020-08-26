Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation to award 300 students with scholarship

Kindly Share This Story:

In commemoration of the birthday of the founder of Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation, Precious Chikwendu herself and the foundation executives would be offering 300 Nigerians with a university scholarship.

After extensive research and deliberation, Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation decided to take this course of action to facilitate admissions to the African University of Benin. The school is a Pan-African bilingual university located in Cotonou, Benin Republic offering Undergraduate and Graduate programs.

In a statement by the foundation they shared, ‘The students rewarded with the scholarships would be methodically developed to excel in all frontiers of human society from the entrepreneurial orientation to create a paradigm shift to solve problems and create effective value.’

Vanguard

