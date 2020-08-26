Breaking News
Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation to award 300 students with scholarship

In commemoration of the birthday of the founder of Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation, Precious Chikwendu herself and the foundation executives would be offering 300 Nigerians with a university scholarship.

After extensive research and deliberation, Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation decided to take this course of action to facilitate admissions to the African University of Benin. The school is a Pan-African bilingual university located in Cotonou, Benin Republic offering Undergraduate and Graduate programs.

In a statement by the foundation they shared, ‘The students rewarded with the scholarships would be methodically developed to excel in all frontiers of human society from the entrepreneurial orientation to create a paradigm shift  to solve problems and create effective value.’

