Smile releases SMILEVoLTE dual- SIM smartphone

By Prince Osuagwu

Smile Nigeria has introduced first entry-level, dual-SIM, Voice Over 4G LTE-enable smartphone on its network, saying it will help subscribers access the 4G LTE network at a more affordable rate.

The SmileVoLTE dual SIM smartphone, which is Google approved and manufactured in partnership with Mediatek, comes pre-loaded with applications including the SmileVoice App, WhatsApp, twitter, skype, Instagram, YouTube, music and FM radio. Other features include fingerprint and face recognition for private access and security.

The VoLTE dual –SIM smartphone, is Smile’s second attempt at introducing smartphone on its network after doing so, for the first time in 2016.

Smile says its device comes with the same chipset used in other leading smartphone brands and is equipped with 1.3 Ghz Dual-core, VoLTE-enabled, 5MP front camera, 8MP back camera, 2950mAH battery, 5.45″ HD touchscreen, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

The SmileVoLTE smartphone also offers HD voice quality, WiFi hot spot, touchscreen and Android 9OS, and comes with a complimentary phone case in the box.

Smile says it deliberately made the smartphone affordable for consumers to enjoy high definition voice calls and an embedded AlwaysOn internet access which offers hassle-free internet for the next 30 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and data speed of up to 1.5Mbps.

The package offers customers 100 local off-net minutes, 50 local off-net SMSs and unlimited on-net voice and on-net SMSs.

Modern and portable, the new dual-SIM SmileVoLTE smartphone is said to be a must-have for the discerning customer especially those desirous of utilitarian contemporary device.

Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Nigeria, Abdul Hafeez, said: “We are making available to customers one of the best VoLTE Smartphones in the market with 4G LTE capabilities and an AlwaysOn internet access for non-stop 30-day internet connection.

The market is moving much faster in the broadband direction and we want Nigerians to enjoy the best that broadband can offer hence the introduction of this new SmileVoLTE smartphone”.

