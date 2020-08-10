Singer sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

A musician in Kano State has been sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.

The Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey sentenced 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif to death by hanging.

The judge, Aliyu Kani, gave the verdict on Monday after finding Mr Sharif guilty as charged. He was convicted based on Section 382 (b) of Kano penal code of 2000.

Mr Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

Following the incident, protesters burnt down the singer’s family home and led a procession to the Kano Hisbah command’s headquarters. The Hisbah is a Kano State-owned security outfit that enforces the Shariah law.

VANGUARD

