Sinach gets Dove Awards nominations with ‘Way Maker’

By Prince Osuagwu

Gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph, popularly known as Sinach, has been nominated in three categories— including the biggest song category— of the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States, with her hit track, ‘Way Maker’.

The lyrical song which has received plausible reviews was nominated ‘Song of the Year’; Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Priscilla Bueno); and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Leeland).

Dove Awards is organised by the Gospel Music Association, GMA, of the United States, and has been acclaimed one of the biggest gospel music awards in the world.

The Song of the Year Category, which is actually the biggest and flagship of the awards, is given to a songwriter and the publisher adjudged to have produced what is way above the class of competitors.

‘Way Maker’ is now acclaimed the first song written by a Nigerian gospel artiste to make the category.

An excited Sinach reacted to the nomination: “This nomination could only have come through the Spirit of God and not man.

“As I have said before, this song was born from the Spirit and it is soaring on the wings of the Holy Ghost. It is a song for the now.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported us, the churches, the ministers who have taken this song to the ends of the earth, and the many people it continues to be a blessing to.”

Sinach revealed that since 2015 when the song was released, it has been covered by a number of globally-acclaimed Christian music artistes such as Michael W. Smith, Leeland, Christafari, Passion Worship Bank, Maranda Curtis and Bethel Music, among others.

In May, two covers of ‘Way Maker’ by Michael W. Smith and Leeland were featured in the top 10 Hot Christian Songs chart.

According to Billboard, it was the first time in the history of the Hot Christian songs that two versions of the same song have resided simultaneously in the top 10.

Leeland’s version is currently ninth on the chart, while Michael W. Smith’s version is in the third position.

