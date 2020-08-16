Shi’ites commend Judiciary for acquitting members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Followers of detained Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky known as Shi’ites, have commended the Judiciary for acquitting their colleagues under detention.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Musa, President media forum of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, the Shi’ites alleged that Zakzaky and other members of the movement in the hands of the authorities, were victims of impunity.

“We therefore give praises to the Almighty for yet another successful outing, which further proves to the world that the Movement and its leader are only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by the El-Rufai-led government.”

“On Friday, 24th July, 2020 the Kaduna State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice M.L. Mohammed again delivered a favourable judgement in the “no case submission” filed by the defense lawyers on the case brought against 12 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.”

“They were alleged to have committed offences of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and being members of unlawful society. They were arrested and subsequently charged to court following the October 2016 declaration by the Kaduna State, governor, Nasiru El-Rufai that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria is proscribed and was an unlawful society.”

“In the court judgement, the court held thus: “On the whole and from all the evidence adduced before this court in this case, this court finds and so hold that prosecution has not established a prima facie case of belonging to an unlawful society, unlawful assembly, being members of unlawful society and disturbing public peace against the defendants to warrant calling upon them to enter their defence.”

“No-Case-Submission made on behalf of the defendants is hereby upheld and the defendants are hereby discharged and acquitted accordingly.”

“This judgement has not only vindicated the members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, but it is certainly a victory for perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.”

“As a peaceful Movement, we have kept to our clean tradition of seeking redress through peaceful means without any resort to violence despite deliberate and persistent provocations by the government. So far in Kaduna state alone, the Islamic Movement has won no fewer than four court cases against Kaduna state government.”

“We wish to use this opportunity to also say a big thank you to all people of conscience, human rights activists and organizations, journalists and all those that joined in our dogged campaign for justice for the victims of Zaria genocide in December, 2015. Thank you and God bless,” they said.

